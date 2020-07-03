Global  

French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns with government reshuffle expected in days

WorldNews Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns with government reshuffle expected in daysFrench Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned ahead of a government reshuffle, the French presidency announced Friday. The statement didn't say whether Philippe will be replaced or will stay on as the head of a new government.
