Boris would not take the knee for Black Lives Matter as ‘I don’t believe in gestures
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson suggested he would not ‘take the knee’ in solidarity with the black Lives Matter Movement Boris Johnson suggested he would not take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying people shouldn’t be pressured into doing things ‘they don’t necessarily want to’. The PM said he ‘does not believe in gestures’ during a phone-in on LCB, adding ‘I believe in substance, I believe in doing things’. He admitted the government needed to do more to improve the lives of black people...
