Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris would not take the knee for Black Lives Matter as ‘I don’t believe in gestures

WorldNews Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Boris would not take the knee for Black Lives Matter as ‘I don’t believe in gesturesBoris Johnson suggested he would not ‘take the knee’ in solidarity with the black Lives Matter Movement Boris Johnson suggested he would not take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying people shouldn’t be pressured into doing things ‘they don’t necessarily want to’. The PM said he ‘does not believe in gestures’ during a phone-in on LCB, adding ‘I believe in substance, I believe in doing things’. He admitted the government needed to do more to improve the lives of black people...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Minister defends PM's dad in Greek travel row [Video]

Minister defends PM's dad in Greek travel row

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, who travelled to Greece despite the barring of direct entry from the UK. Mr Shapps said that Mr Johnson would have to quarantine upon return to the UK and that the travel complied with Foreign Office advice to only make essential international journeys. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

'Raise it with him': Boris Johnson refuses to comment on father breaking lockdown travel restrictions to fly to Greece

 PM says he will not get into the detail of family conversations
Independent

Boris Johnson says he would not take the knee: 'I don't believe in gestures'

 Boris Johnson has said he would not take the knee, a symbol of support for Black Lives Matter protests, saying he does not believe in "gestures."
Independent

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Gen. Milley: Some soldiers mobilized to DC amid Black Lives Matter protests were issued bayonets

 Members of both the 82nd Airborne Division and the Old Guard were given bayonets, but were instructed to keep them in their "scabbards."
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter mural painted outside NY courts

 Teams of painters and artists gathered for a second day on Thursday to paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the middle of a street that passes federal buildings..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Back The Blue faces off with Black Lives Matter in New York City [Video]

Back The Blue faces off with Black Lives Matter in New York City

Back The Blue held a rally on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, New York, many of them holding the police blue-stripe flag. The rally was held at Carl Schurz Park, not far from a Black Lives Matter..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:55Published
Moods immediately change when Minnesota police show up in riot gear for Isak Aden's peaceful march [Video]

Moods immediately change when Minnesota police show up in riot gear for Isak Aden's peaceful march

Protestors marched for justice for Isak Aden, a 23-year old Somali man who was murdered under the jurisdiction of the Eagan Police Department in Eagan, MN on July 2, 2019.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:17Published
Black Lives Matter Signs Stolen In Cape Cod [Video]

Black Lives Matter Signs Stolen In Cape Cod

WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris would not take the knee for Black Lives Matter as ‘I don’t believe in gestures

Boris would not take the knee for Black Lives Matter as ‘I don’t believe in gestures Boris Johnson suggested he would not ‘take the knee’ in solidarity with the black Lives Matter Movement Boris Johnson suggested he would not take the knee in...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast Telegraphazcentral.comNaturalNews.comThe ArgusTamworth HeraldIndependent

Black Lives Matter goes full anti-Jew: Now racism is part of the terrorist organization’s manifesto

 (Natural News) Much of corporate America is beginning to feel duped by the Black Lives Matter movement. As BLM’s violence spreads, attacking innocent people in...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe Argus

As U.S. Confronts Anti-Black Racism, Latinos Wonder Where They Fit In

 Latinos are enthusiastically backing Black Lives Matter protests, while pushing for an acknowledgment of the systemic racism they face, too.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •The Argus

Tweets about this

TheSunUS

The US Sun #BlackLivesMatter mural in front of @realDonaldTrump Tower called off https://t.co/pkSdC9RgzZ 4 minutes ago

1luv101

T. Bowen Ⓥ RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Trump calls a planned "Black Lives Matter" mural on 5th Ave in front of Trump Tower a “symbol of hate,” and s… 6 minutes ago

e_muench

OregonBadger RT @CityOfCincy: A photo of the new Black Lives Matter mural outside City Hall. It was designed and painted by teams of talented artists. T… 12 minutes ago

sweetrini4

Nai RT @TheView: TRUMP CALLS BLM MURAL A “SYMBOL OF HATE”: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed “Black Lives Matter” be painted on 5th A… 28 minutes ago

CapesJoy

Joyce Capes Melina Abdullah criticized President Trump over his remarks that a Black Lives Matter mural was a 'symbol of hate'… https://t.co/MBgH1bg0Tq 28 minutes ago

RecyclerKW

Karen Wear @realDonaldTrump @NYCMayor I love the #Black Lives Matter mural painted on the road in front of Trump Tower. You co… https://t.co/N0Perl5SEo 48 minutes ago

SuePillz

Susan Pillarella @therealscapper @mmpadellan @realDonaldTrump On Barrack Obama Ave. With a Black Lives Matter Mural 50 minutes ago

dotjretion

#BIackLivesMatter | .jrètion RT @DoubleA_Charged: Mural in honor of Black Lives Matter 894 Broadway, Brooklyn NY https://t.co/1Ohul08avz 1 hour ago