Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse Time

WorldNews Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse TimeArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and viewed, especially through monuments, is now underway. Though this review was triggered by the social unrest and a tense reexamination of race relations that has raged since a video emerged of George Floyd (a Black man) pinned to the ground and dying under the knee of a white police officer, it had already been building up among American Indians for many years. Long before the white men came and the great “White Father in Washington” ruled over America, Mount Rushmore was known as the Mountain of Six Grandfathers by the Lakota and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

One Brother Got DACA, One Didn’t. It Made All the Difference.

 The Supreme Court ruled that DACA was improperly terminated, but the Trump administration has not reopened the life-changing immigration program to new..
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories July 3 A

 Here's the latest for Friday July 3rd: Pelosi, Schumer blast Trump over Russia-Afghanistan allegations; Texas governor makes masks mandatory in public for most..
USATODAY.com

Trump heads to Mount Rushmore, July Fourth weekend, MLB Spring Training: 5 things to know Friday

 No social distancing at Trump-attended Mount Rushmore event, MLB resumes spring training and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com

The real Russia hoax

 (CNN)President Donald Trump has termed the richly reported stories that the Russians paid Afghan militants bounties to kill US soldiers based in Afghanistan a..
WorldNews

Mount Rushmore Mount Rushmore Mountain in South Dakota featuring a sculpture of four US presidents

'We won't be social distancing' at Mount Rushmore celebration with Trump, says SD Gov. Noem

 "We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home," Gov. Kristi Noem told Fox News. "But we won't be social distancing."
USATODAY.com

South Dakota tribal leader joins call to remove Mount Rushmore ahead of Trump visit

 "We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive," Frazier said.
 
USATODAY.com
Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore [Video]

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National Park Service didn’t allow fireworks because of a risk in causing wildfires. The state’s tourism site stated this year shows recovered levels that allow a “safe fireworks display.” Despite wildfires, there is a health concern over 7,500 tickets being sold for the event amid a pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Lakota people Lakota people Indigenous people of the Great Plains


Native Americans in the United States Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)

Tearing Down Statues Will Liberate History From White Supremacy, Genocide Denial-And Trump

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Starting with George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson, Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd,..
WorldNews

Native Americans to protest against Trump visit to Mount Rushmore

 Indigenous leaders say the South Dakota monument to presidents is "a symbol of white supremacy".
BBC News
Looking at 'long-term' sentences for protesters: Trump [Video]

Looking at 'long-term' sentences for protesters: Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said 'numerous people' were in jail or were going to jail and he is looking at 'long-term sentences' for protesters who tried to topple a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House late on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published
Christopher Columbus statue pulled down, draped in burning flag in VA [Video]

Christopher Columbus statue pulled down, draped in burning flag in VA

CONTAINS PROFANITY. Protesters in Richmond, Virginia tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus on Tuesday and dragged it along the ground before dumping it in a lake.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:19Published

Tweets about this