Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephants
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Botswana says it is investigating a staggeringly high number of elephant carcasses found in the popular Okavango Delta area of the southern African nation in recent weeks. The Department of Wildlife and National Parks said it is mobilising human personnel and aircraft to better understand the 275 “mysterious deaths”. Samples have been collected for...
Botswana Country in Southern Africa
Okavango Delta river delta
