Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephants

WorldNews Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephantsBotswana says it is investigating a staggeringly high number of elephant carcasses found in the popular Okavango Delta area of the southern African nation in recent weeks. The Department of Wildlife and National Parks said it is mobilising human personnel and aircraft to better understand the 275 “mysterious deaths”. Samples have been collected for...
News video: What's to Blame for Hundreds of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana?

What's to Blame for Hundreds of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana? 00:51

 Over 400 of the animals have died in Okavango Delta in Botswana.

Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephants [Video]

Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephants

Hundreds of elephants have been found dead in Botswana but their deaths remain unexplained. Emer McCarthy reports.

Botswana: Lab tests to solve mystery of hundreds of dead elephants

 Some 350 elephant carcasses have been spotted in Botswana's Okavango Delta since May.
Hundreds of elephant carcasses discovered in Botswana over the last two months

 As many as 350 elephant carcasses were discovered during aerial surveys of the Okavango Delta in northern Botswana since the beginning of May. Officials..
Hundreds of elephants found dead in Botswana

 Some 350 elephant carcasses have been spotted in Botswana's Okavango Delta since May.
Hundreds of Elephants in Botswana Have Been Found Struck by a Random Mass Death [Video]

Hundreds of Elephants in Botswana Have Been Found Struck by a Random Mass Death

Hundreds of Elephants in Botswana Have Been Found Struck by a Random Mass Death

Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephants

 Botswana says it is investigating a staggeringly high number of elephant carcasses found in the popular Okavango Delta area of the southern African nation in...
'Catastrophic' elephant deaths mystery: Hundreds have dropped dead in Botswana, and no one knows why

 Hundreds of elephants have mysteriously dropped dead in Botswana, leaving wildlife experts and government officials searching for answers.
