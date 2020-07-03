Global  

Hamilton: 2020 F1 title would mean more than in any other year

Friday, 3 July 2020
Hamilton: 2020 F1 title would mean more than in any other yearMercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton says winning the world championship in 2020 would mean more than in any other year because of the circumstances surrounding the season. Speaking on Thursday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton countered the suggestion that winning in a truncated season without a full schedule would be devalued and reasoned that a triumph amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the global debate over diversity following the police...
