Related videos from verified sources The Rebound: Covid facts with Dr. Amy Kahn



Michelle Edmonds talks with Dr. May Kahn of Regence Blueshield of Idaho about what exactly is known about Covid-19 and what we can expect in coming months. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 40:22 Published 1 week ago Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked



Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, academic calendar set to be.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:57 Published 1 week ago Johnson & Johnson Developing COVID-19 Vaccine, Expects Approval By Early 2021



Johnson & Johnson's chief scientific officer, Dr. Paul Stoffels, talks rapid development of a COVID-19 vaccine and steps the company is taking to meet its 2021 deadline for an approved drug. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 03:31 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this