PARIS (AP) β€” The French Open will allow fans to attend this year’s postponed tournament. The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands...

French Open, Unlike U.S. Open, to Allow Fans at Roland Garros The French Open, played on red-clay courts, is known generally for being the most crowded Grand Slam tournament. Organizers say they are planning for as many as...

NYTimes.com 20 hours ago