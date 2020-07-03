What states require face masks in public? Kansas, Texas join growing list of states where it's mandatory

Jen Stay home, wear a mask if you must go out, stay at least 6 feet apart, don't be selfish or stupid. Coronavirus upd… https://t.co/6MjHB0Rkhh 3 days ago

JoeGolfer Fauci a big MOUTH!!! Coronavirus updates: Fauci says new cases could hit 100,000 daily https://t.co/EieZllMofF 3 days ago

Joan Lenny Coronavirus updates: Fauci says new cases could hit 100,000 daily https://t.co/ZlAnn9BAQt 3 days ago

Cheryl Lyle Coronavirus updates: Fauci says new cases could hit 100,000 daily https://t.co/vDJPeYTwIN 3 days ago

Sunny 😷 RT @jilevin: Coronavirus updates: New Jersey bans smoking, drinking at casinos; Oregon, Kansas to require face masks; IRS won't extend tax… 3 days ago

Raúl Boullosa Coronavirus updates: Fauci says new cases could hit 100,000 daily https://t.co/0zUObNsBmM 3 days ago

William Rory Coker Coronavirus updates: Fauci says new cases could hit 100,000 daily https://t.co/ZgO5Yy9f3N 3 days ago