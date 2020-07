Bryson DeChambeau tied for early 2nd-round lead in Detroit Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

DETROIT (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau chose to compete in the Rocket Mortgage Classic while many of the PGA Tour’s top players skipped the tournament. He’s aiming to take full advantage of the relatively weak field and course. DeChambeau had four birdies on his back nine Friday to close with a 5-under 67, giving him a […] 👓 View full article

