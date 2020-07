Related videos from verified sources San Francisco Health Department Warns Of Potential Coronavirus Surge



Anne Makovec reports on health officials in San Francisco warning numbers indicate possible surge in COVID-19 cases (7-2-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:36 Published 1 day ago Neighbors See Homeless Encampment Growing In Mission Bay



More and more homeless tent encampments are popping up in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood. Betty Yu talked to neighbors and lawmakers about the change. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:18 Published 4 days ago How a San Francisco Artist Made Rainbow Flag the Enduring Symbol of Pride



Betty Yu reports on how San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker was chosen to design what would become the worldwide symbol of LGBT hope and pride. (6-28-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:47 Published 5 days ago

