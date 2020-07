Indians’ Carrasco on another journey, this time in pandemic Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Not even a mask can hide Carlos Carrasco’s smile or muffle his joy. For now, baseball’s back. And he is as well. A year after a leukemia diagnosis threatened his life and nearly ended his playing career, Carrasco is staging another comeback. In remission and medically cleared to pitch, the 33-year-old right-hander […] 👓 View full article

