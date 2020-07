Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Judge Lina Hidalgo of Harris County, Texas. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Susan Rice, a […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dads can ride the High Roller for free Sunday



If you still don't know what to get dad for Father's Day, you can take him to the Linq. Dads get a free ride on the High Roller on Sunday when you buy at least one ticket. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15 Published 2 weeks ago Happy Father's Day!



A reminder to everyone - Father's day is this Sunday! Give your dad a hug and tell him he means something to you! Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this