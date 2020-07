Power’s play puts Penske back in front for Indianapolis GP Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power brought back normalcy to Indianapolis on Friday. Finally. After a two-month race delay and a one-month hiatus between IndyCar’s first two races, Power reclaimed his status as the favorite for Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix favorite by overtaking Jack Harvey in the final seconds of qualifying with a pole-winning run of […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Hot In Santa Fe Will Power’s play puts Penske back in front for Indianapolis GP. After a two-month race delay and a one-month hiatu… https://t.co/Cndj8t65lh 1 week ago Skdy Scady 🇪🇸🇲🇽 RT @AP_Sports: Will Power's play puts Penske back in front for Indianapolis GP. by @apmarot https://t.co/aCXiopHBdZ 1 week ago AP Sports Will Power's play puts Penske back in front for Indianapolis GP. by @apmarot https://t.co/aCXiopHBdZ 1 week ago