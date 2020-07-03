Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: 'Don't rush for a border beer,' police warn

BBC News Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Lockdown measures in Wales are still in force as pubs open in England on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: J&K: 5 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

J&K: 5 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag in last 24 hours | Oneindia News 02:31

 Five terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The police said that Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Waghama area of Anantnag today. The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said people were fed up of the war of words between the BJP and Congress over...

Related videos from verified sources

ITBP constables pay musical tribute to COVID warriors [Video]

ITBP constables pay musical tribute to COVID warriors

A constable of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) paid a musical tribute to COVID-19 warriors in Haryana's Panchkula. Constable Vikramjeet Singh dedicated a song. The video of this song was released by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:50Published
Watch: Traffic congestion at DND flyway as Delhi-Noida border remains shut [Video]

Watch: Traffic congestion at DND flyway as Delhi-Noida border remains shut

Traffic congestion was witnessed at Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway on June 01 amid coronavirus pandemic. Police personnel checked passes and IDs of people commuting through the route. GautamBuddha..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
Strict checking underway at Delhi-Gurugram border [Video]

Strict checking underway at Delhi-Gurugram border

As cross-border transit into Gurugram has been prohibited with certain exemptions, police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring no non-essential vehicle movement. State government had sealed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published

Tweets about this