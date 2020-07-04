Dog in Georgia tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () ATLANTA (AP) — A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the U.S. to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials said. The 6-year-old mixed breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness, the Georgia Department of […]
Ten goats were tested for COVID-19 in the village of Godekere, Karnataka, India after two farmers tested positive for the virus.
Footage filmed on June 30 shows officials from Animal Husbandry department, wearing PPE, collecting samples from 10 goats.
KG Nandish, Deputy Director, Animal...
The Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest will go on despite the pandemic, but with different rules. To keep the competitors safe, there will be no crowds, and the competition will be indoors..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:10Published