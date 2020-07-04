Global  

Dog in Georgia tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 July 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the U.S. to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials said. The 6-year-old mixed breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness, the Georgia Department of […]
