Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder of woman, 'shocking' string of shootings and assaults: police

CBC.ca Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Police said a 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and a range of other serious offences connected to recent shootings in Winnipeg.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: KCPD releases video connected to 4-year-old boy’s murder

KCPD releases video connected to 4-year-old boy’s murder 00:16

 Police in Kansas City, Missouri, want to know if you can help locate a vehicle, which may have been connected to the city’s latest homicide, the shooting of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro as he slept in his bed early Monday morning at the Citadel Apartments near East 63rd Street and Paseo Boulevard.

Related videos from verified sources

Police Clear 'Lawless' Seattle Zone [Video]

Police Clear 'Lawless' Seattle Zone

Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area was taken over by protesters after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Cops were kept out of the area. The mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, said the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:57Published
Mother, Son Face Murder Charges In Hialeah [Video]

Mother, Son Face Murder Charges In Hialeah

A woman and her son are facing charges of second-degree murder in the death of the woman's estranged husband in Hialeah.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published
Police: Woman dead after murder-suicide attempt [Video]

Police: Woman dead after murder-suicide attempt

Police: Woman dead after murder-suicide attempt in Henderson.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this

EMainze

🐞 Elodie Mainze 🐞 RT @204Girl0574: Yep. He's been terrorizing a city for days. I'll call it now. Career criminal. Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder o… 2 minutes ago

Luci_the_sick

Luci The Sick RT @CNN: Two Oklahoma police officers were charged with second-degree murder this week in the Taser death of a 28-year-old man last year, a… 3 minutes ago

GarLeyshon

Gar Leyshon RT @nytimes: 2 Oklahoma police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after they used Tasers more than 50 times on a man who… 4 minutes ago

_LovesCheska

wild bill 🤸🏽‍♀️ RT @thehill: Oklahoma officers charged with second-degree murder after allegedly using Tasers more than 50 times on man https://t.co/6Wapy… 5 minutes ago

FricLinda

Linda Fric RT @thehill: Oklahoma officers charged with second-degree murder after allegedly using Tasers more than 50 times on man https://t.co/ilSsR… 8 minutes ago

SB1965

Seth Brown RT @ctvwinnipeg: 14-year-old male charged with first-degree murder in connection with Canada Day homicide: https://t.co/w6imtQaMgs https://… 10 minutes ago

sterdeus

Allister 🌐 Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder of woman, 'shocking' string of shootings and assaults: police… https://t.co/5VuxRbpD1L 11 minutes ago

BJT0223

BJT0223 RT @notcapnamerica: Two Oklahoma police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after they used Tasers more than 50 times on a… 14 minutes ago