Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder of woman, 'shocking' string of shootings and assaults: police
Friday, 3 July 2020 (
9 hours ago) Police said a 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and a range of other serious offences connected to recent shootings in Winnipeg.
Video credit: 41 Action News - Published
3 days ago
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, want to know if you can help locate a vehicle, which may have been connected to the city’s latest homicide, the shooting of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro as he slept in his bed early Monday morning at the Citadel Apartments near East 63rd Street and Paseo Boulevard.
KCPD releases video connected to 4-year-old boy’s murder 00:16
