Coronavirus | Global cases rise to more than 11 million

Video credit: Wochit News - Published 4 days ago Should Bars Reopen? 00:32 The U.S. national tally of COVID-19 cases stands at more than 2.4 million with nearly 125, 000 deaths. According to Gizmodo, a spike in cases happened when a number of states decided to reopen. Now states like Florida and Texas are reclosing bars or banning the consumption of alcohol at its bars....