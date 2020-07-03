Coronavirus | Global cases rise to more than 11 million

The U.S. national tally of COVID-19 cases stands at more than 2.4 million with nearly 125, 000 deaths. According to Gizmodo, a spike in cases happened when a number of states decided to reopen. Now states like Florida and Texas are reclosing bars or banning the consumption of alcohol at its bars....
Orange County health officials reported an additional 713 coronavirus cases and six more virus-related deaths on Friday. Most of the county's coastal cities are preparing to close beaches for July 4th..