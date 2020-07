Tackle call on Essendon's Snelling wrong: AFL Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The AFL has admitted that the free kick paid against Bomber Will Snelling for a dangerous tackle - which led to goal to Collingwood's Callum Brown in the final quarter - was a mistake. 👓 View full article

