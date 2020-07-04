|
Protesters arrested near Mount Rushmore ahead of tonight's Trump event
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Protesters demonstrated against President Trump's arrival in the Black Hills ahead of the return of the Mount Rushmore fireworks display.
Mount Rushmore Mountain in South Dakota featuring a sculpture of four US presidents
Mount Rushmore: Trump to host 4 July event despite virus concernsThe president promises a tremendous 3 July, but critics fear the event is risky as virus cases rise.
BBC News
AP Top Stories July 3 PHere are the top stories for Friday, July 3: Trump heads to Mt. Rushmore for fireworks display; Chicago urges social distancing for July 4th; More than 160 dead..
USATODAY.com
Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse TimeArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
New Administration Memo Seeks to Foster Doubts About Suspected Russian BountiesCriticized for its inaction, the Trump administration commissioned a new look at a months-old intelligence assessment. It emphasizes gaps.
NYTimes.com
Black Hills mountain range in South Dakota and Wyoming
