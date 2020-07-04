Global  

Protesters arrested near Mount Rushmore ahead of tonight's Trump event

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Protesters demonstrated against President Trump's arrival in the Black Hills ahead of the return of the Mount Rushmore fireworks display.
News video: Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

 [NFA] President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and criticism from Native Americans about the visit. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Mount Rushmore: Trump to host 4 July event despite virus concerns

 The president promises a tremendous 3 July, but critics fear the event is risky as virus cases rise.
BBC News

AP Top Stories July 3 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 3: Trump heads to Mt. Rushmore for fireworks display; Chicago urges social distancing for July 4th; More than 160 dead..
USATODAY.com

Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse Time

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and..
WorldNews

New Administration Memo Seeks to Foster Doubts About Suspected Russian Bounties

 Criticized for its inaction, the Trump administration commissioned a new look at a months-old intelligence assessment. It emphasizes gaps.
NYTimes.com

Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy [Video]

Pres. Trump is traveling to Mount Rushmore for a speech and an elaborate 4th of July fireworks display to be set off above the monument for the first time in more than a decade. (7-3-20)

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore [Video]

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National..

Protests outside President Trump's event in Phoenix [Video]

Phoenix police declare unlawful assembly.

