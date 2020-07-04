Global  

From hope to hotspots: How coronavirus cases are surging in the suburbs

The Age Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Only a month ago, Melbourne was ready to confidently ease more coronavirus restrictions. Now cases are surging. This map shows where the case numbers are multiplying.
