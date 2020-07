Pies confident all players available for hub, Essendon more guarded in fluid situation Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Collingwood look like they won't have any players who can't travel to their NSW hub on Monday, while Essendon will take Conor McKenna and James Stewart, but are less certain about the squad they would travel with. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this