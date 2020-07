ъรεս #BLM Via @nytimes: Cleveland Indians Say They Will ‘Determine Best Path Forward’ on Nickname https://t.co/t0lSNmgOdx https://t.co/CwSjVWLJPv 10 seconds ago Randy Kuhnhoff RT @ThomasMHern: As a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan, I will never watch or attend another game if they change their name. This is absolut… 47 seconds ago Steve Drumwright #BLM RT @DavidWaldstein: Cleveland Indians Say They Will ‘Determine Best Path Forward’ on Nickname - The New York Times https://t.co/UfQ5ozLdAV 1 minute ago tamara🌸 RT @CityNews: Amid new pressure sparked by a national movement to correct racial wrongdoings, the Indians said Friday night they will revie… 2 minutes ago Andrew Lineweaver I am NOT racist by any means. I think before I speak with logic, and my logic senses no racism here. I agree with c… https://t.co/F8aay1uiqU 6 minutes ago Patrick Tineo Cleveland Indians Say They Will ‘Determine Best Path Forward’ on Nickname https://t.co/K76z68Klgi https://t.co/aC3DLLMAP2 7 minutes ago NanaMaryto8 RT @ACTBrigitte: The Cleveland Indians just confirmed they are looking into a name change. Next up the Kansas City Chiefs will be under fi… 8 minutes ago Stefan Turkheimer If the Cleveland Indians change their name, the Atlanta Braves will be next. You know they'll try to become the Atl… https://t.co/MuXGxnfWsd 18 minutes ago