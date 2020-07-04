|
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
More Trump Jr., 42, and Guilfoyle, 51, will be driving home rather than getting on a flight, a source said. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, serves as the national chair of...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kimberly Guilfoyle American journalist and attorney
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and campaign official, tests positive for coronavirusKimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr., has tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman
Trump says he may attend SpaceX launch
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:34Published
Eric Trump Says CoronaVirus Is A Democratic Hoax
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25Published
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Warren Seen As "Least Acceptable"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Fox News Fires Ed Henry Over S*xual Misconduct Allegation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:51Published
White House Dismisses Reports of Bounties, but Is Silent on RussiaRobert C. O’Brien, the national security adviser, told Fox News that President Trump knew nothing about the reports because the briefer “decided not to”..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this