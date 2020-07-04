Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Eric Trump Says CoronaVirus Is A Democratic Hoax



On Saturday, Eric Trump appeared on Fox News and said that the CoronaVirus pandemic was a hoax. Eric claimed that the coronavirus will "magically all of a sudden go away and disappear" after the presidential election on November 3. Eric's brother, Donald Jr., also said that the coronavirus was invented by the Democrats to cancel his father's campaign rallies. Business Insider reports that CoronaVirus has killed more than 80,000 Americans.

