WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump visits Mount Rushmore

Saturday, 4 July 2020
About 7,500 people were selected to attend South Dakota's Mount...
Donald Trump - 45th president of the United States

Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speech

 Trump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
USATODAY.com
Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever' [Video]

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3), shrugging off concerns about social distancing during a pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13

Protesters arrested near Mount Rushmore ahead of tonight's Trump event

 Protesters demonstrated against President Trump's arrival in the Black Hills ahead of the return of the Mount Rushmore fireworks display.
USATODAY.com

Mount Rushmore - Mountain in South Dakota featuring a sculpture of four US presidents

Mount Rushmore: Trump to host 4 July event despite virus concerns

 The president promises a tremendous 3 July, but critics fear the event is risky as virus cases rise.
BBC News

South Dakota - State in the United States

Smithfield Foods pushes to quash subpoena in investigation of COVID-19 outbreak at South Dakota plant

 Smithfield Foods is asking the courts to intervene in a federal workplace safety investigation over a COVID-19 outbreak at Sioux Falls plant.
USATODAY.com

New cellphone driving laws go into effect Wednesday in Idaho, Indiana and South Dakota. How effective are similar bans in other states?

 Idaho, Indiana and South Dakota will join 22 other states that already require phones be in hands-free mode while driving, according to national data.
USATODAY.com

South Dakota tribal leader joins call to remove Mount Rushmore ahead of Trump visit

 "We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive," Frazier said.
 
USATODAY.com

Local Residents hold "Patriot's Rally" in support of military, first responders, and President Trumpi [Video]

Local Residents hold "Patriot's Rally" in support of military, first responders, and President Trumpi

Dozens of people gathered on the corner of Calloway Drive and Hageman Ave. Friday evening for what they called a "Patriot's Rally". According to a flyer for the rally, it was put on to salute and..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:46
Religious leaders rally behind Kwame Kilpatrick in push for presidential pardon [Video]

Religious leaders rally behind Kwame Kilpatrick in push for presidential pardon

The Ebony Foundation, which is affiliated with Ebony Magazine, is once again urging President Donald Trump to grant clemency to former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:38
President Trump To Spend Weekend In South Dakota [Video]

President Trump To Spend Weekend In South Dakota

President Donald Trump will spend the nation's birthday in South Dakota.

Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:59

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and campaign official, tests positive for coronavirus

 Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr., has tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The AgeIndependentNYTimes.com

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

 WASHINGTON (AP) — While public health officials are urging Americans to avoid large crowds and hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of...
Seattle Times

Trump's highest-profile Kiwi backer walks away

Trump's highest-profile Kiwi backer walks away President Trump's most prominent Silicon Valley supporter, billionaire Peter Thiel, has told friends and associates that he plans to sit out this year's...
New Zealand Herald


