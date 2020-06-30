WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump visits Mount Rushmore

Local Residents hold "Patriot's Rally" in support of military, first responders, and President Trumpi



Dozens of people gathered on the corner of Calloway Drive and Hageman Ave. Friday evening for what they called a "Patriot's Rally". According to a flyer for the rally, it was put on to salute and..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:46 Published 1 hour ago