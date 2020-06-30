|
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump visits Mount Rushmore
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
About 7,500 people were selected to attend South Dakota’s Mount...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speechTrump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
USATODAY.com
Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Protesters arrested near Mount Rushmore ahead of tonight's Trump eventProtesters demonstrated against President Trump's arrival in the Black Hills ahead of the return of the Mount Rushmore fireworks display.
USATODAY.com
Mount Rushmore Mountain in South Dakota featuring a sculpture of four US presidents
Mount Rushmore: Trump to host 4 July event despite virus concernsThe president promises a tremendous 3 July, but critics fear the event is risky as virus cases rise.
BBC News
South Dakota State in the United States
Smithfield Foods pushes to quash subpoena in investigation of COVID-19 outbreak at South Dakota plantSmithfield Foods is asking the courts to intervene in a federal workplace safety investigation over a COVID-19 outbreak at Sioux Falls plant.
USATODAY.com
New cellphone driving laws go into effect Wednesday in Idaho, Indiana and South Dakota. How effective are similar bans in other states?Idaho, Indiana and South Dakota will join 22 other states that already require phones be in hands-free mode while driving, according to national data.
USATODAY.com
South Dakota tribal leader joins call to remove Mount Rushmore ahead of Trump visit"We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive," Frazier said.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this