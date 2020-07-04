Global  

US Records Over 57,000 COVID-19 Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike: Report

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
US Records Over 57,000 COVID-19 Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike: ReportThe US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Friday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections. ......
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johns Hopkins University Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland

Coronavirus: US records 1,199 Covid fatalities in 24 hours

 WASHINGTON: The United States recorded 1,199 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, as the country's death toll began to climb again, the Johns..
WorldNews

