US Records Over 57,000 COVID-19 Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike: Report
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Friday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections. ......
Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland
Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Over 50,000 New US Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Single Day
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Coronavirus: US records 1,199 Covid fatalities in 24 hoursWASHINGTON: The United States recorded 1,199 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, as the country's death toll began to climb again, the Johns..
WorldNews
