The Nigerian Email Scammer Who Stole Millions From Premier League Club, NY Law Firm, Banks

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, who went by the name Ray Hushpuppi, made no secret of his extraordinary wealth. On an Instagram account with 2.3 million followers, he posted photos of himself dripping in high-end watches, wearing robes with his name emblazoned on the back, and driving a $300,000 Mercedes or a white Rolls Royce Cullinan with the hashtag #AllMine. He took private jets to Paris , shopped at Gucci and Louis Vuitton , and indulged in cakes depicting himself surrounded by Fendi bags. His address was 1706 Palazzo Versace in Dubai . On Snapchat , under the username “hushpuppi5,” he called himself “The Billionaire Gucci Master!!!” Abbas claimed to be a real estate developer. But his wealth was...