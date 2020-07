OzGayPatriot πŸ‡¦πŸ‡Ί RT @michaelmillerau: Join @Kieran_Gilbert and @aclennell tonight as they host Eden-Monaro By -Election Live on @SkyNewsAust. Peta Credlin a… 3 hours ago

Michael Miller Join @Kieran_Gilbert and @aclennell tonight as they host Eden-Monaro By -Election Live on @SkyNewsAust. Peta Credli… https://t.co/bSKzE40s8a 6 hours ago

Electionarium Finally, some #auspol for us. Here's what we're predicting in the upcoming #EdenMonaro by-election.… https://t.co/mGmpHiJP3Z 2 days ago

Bonza365 RT @westaustralian: It comes as Labor faces the prospect of being the first Opposition to lose a seat in a by-election in 100 years. πŸ”’ htt… 6 days ago

The West Australian It comes as Labor faces the prospect of being the first Opposition to lose a seat in a by-election in 100 years. πŸ”’ https://t.co/mvKzi948tY 6 days ago