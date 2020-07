Harshit Sahay RT @ndtv: Lord Buddha's ideals have solutions to challenges faced by world today: PM Modi https://t.co/7yfeu7DJhh https://t.co/KVAqxv3VVc 2 minutes ago Shiv Satendra Prajapati Lord Buddha's ideals have solutions to challenges faced by world today: PM Modi https://t.co/LGNOSHhwFe… https://t.co/6LNKmVFaa9 8 minutes ago The Pioneer #NarendraModi: As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of… https://t.co/oLVzc62YJT 10 minutes ago NDTV Lord Buddha's ideals have solutions to challenges faced by world today: PM Modi https://t.co/7yfeu7DJhh https://t.co/KVAqxv3VVc 11 minutes ago Taizun Tapia RT @CNNnews18: As the world today fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime M… 30 minutes ago CNNNews18 As the world today fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha… https://t.co/ma0BLbHYvX 33 minutes ago