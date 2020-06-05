Fraser Island shark attack victim fighting for life



Related videos from verified sources Sharks become aggressive over speared lionfish in tube



Reef sharks are scavengers and are not usually much of a real threat to scuba divers. They don't usually attack unless provoked or threatened. Even cases of mistaking people for food is extremely.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:51 Published on June 7, 2020 Gigantic stingrays take a serious liking to snorkel guide in Belize



Stingrays are rumoured to be deadly killing machines with a vicious nature , but the truth is much different. Gentle in nature, and highly intelligent, they don't pose any serious threat to.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:43 Published on June 5, 2020

Tweets about this