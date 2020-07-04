Global  

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Time, TV info for Fourth of July competition

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are the favorites again for Saturday's fan-less Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
News video: Champs Weigh-In For Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

 The weigh-in and stare-down for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest took place at an undisclosed location this year.

Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speech

 Trump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans?

 What does the Fourth of July mean to black Americans?
July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar [Video]

July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar

[NFA] Coronavirus cases are rising in 37 U.S. states, many of which are canceling traditional Independence Day celebrations to stop the spread. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Florida boaters head out for the holiday weekend

 The U.S. is headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled and several other restrictions, but it hasn't stopped..
Nathan's hot dog eating Contest will go on

The Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest will go on despite the pandemic, but with different rules. To keep the competitors safe, there will be no crowds, and the competition will be indoors..

Annual July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest Will Look Different This Year

Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest still plans to go forward, but with very different rules (1:20). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 3, 2020

No Fans At This Year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, But July 4th Tradition Will Go On

One of the greatest sporting traditions in New York City won’t draw 25,000 people, but the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place. CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports.

