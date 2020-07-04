|
Asked to light tandoor oven within an hour after Khashoggi's murder: Saudi consulate worker
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
A Saudi consulate worker in Istanbul told a Turkish court on Friday he had been asked to light a tandoor oven less than an hour after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the building where he was killed. Zeki Demir, a local technician who worked for the consulate, was giving evidence on the first day of the trial in absentia of 20 Saudi officials over Khashoggi's killing, which sparked global outrage and tarnished the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler. Demir said he had been called to the consul's residence after Khashoggi entered the nearby consulate to seek his papers. "There were five to six people there... They asked me to light up the...
