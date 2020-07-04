Global  

Asked to light tandoor oven within an hour after Khashoggi's murder: Saudi consulate worker

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Asked to light tandoor oven within an hour after Khashoggi's murder: Saudi consulate workerA Saudi consulate worker in Istanbul told a Turkish court on Friday he had been asked to light a tandoor oven less than an hour after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the building where he was killed. Zeki Demir, a local technician who worked for the consulate, was giving evidence on the first day of the trial in absentia of 20 Saudi officials over Khashoggi's killing, which sparked global outrage and tarnished the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler. Demir said he had been called to the consul's residence after Khashoggi entered the nearby consulate to seek his papers. "There were five to six people there... They asked me to light up the...
News video: Turkey trial of Saudi suspects in Jamal Khashoggi murder begins

Turkey trial of Saudi suspects in Jamal Khashoggi murder begins 02:49

 Court to try Saudi suspects in absentia over killing of journalist in Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Khashoggi death: 20 go on trial in absentia

Khashoggi death: 20 go on trial in absentia

A Turkish court put 20 Saudi officials on trial in absentia on Friday for the gruesome killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which sparked international outrage and tarnished the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

Khashoggi killing: Turkish court puts Saudi suspects on trial in absentia

Khashoggi killing: Turkish court puts Saudi suspects on trial in absentia

A Turkish court is trying in absentia two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Turkish court hears case on turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque

 A Turkish court on Thursday heard a case aimed at converting Istanbul's sixth century Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and will..
Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia with a small portion in Southeastern Europe

Turkey jails Amnesty activists in 'terrorism' case

 A Turkish court has sentenced the ex-head of Amnesty International in Turkey, Taner Kilic, to six...
Turkish court opens trial of Saudi officials in killing of journalist Khashoggi

 A Turkish court will open the trial on Friday of 20 Saudi officials indicted over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a step his fiancee hopes will..
Turkey: Saudi suspects tried in absentia for Khashoggi death

 ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court on Friday opened the trial in absentia of two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Asked to light tandoor oven within an hour after Khashoggi's murder: Saudi consulate worker

A Saudi consulate worker in Istanbul told a Turkish court on Friday he had been asked to light a tandoor oven less than an hour after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the building where he was killed.
Khashoggi's fiancee hopes Turkish trial will reveal fresh evidence

A Turkish court will open the trial on Friday of 20 Saudi officials indicted over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a step his fiancee hopes will reveal fresh evidence.
