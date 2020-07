Derby dream alive after Cherry Tortoni maintains clean record Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Patrick Payne and the connections of talented two-year-old Cherry Tortoni can start dreaming about a Derby after the rising stayer claimed his third win from as many starts at Flemington on Saturday. πŸ‘“ View full article

