You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hospital CEO Discusses Coronavirus Spike



Sydney Martin spoke with David Spillers, the CEO of Huntsville Hospital, about the growing number of coronavirus cases. Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 2 days ago Quick action in Boston ICU saves life of mother with COVID-19



A recent series of split-second decisions at a Boston hospital saved not only a local woman's life but also that of her baby. Credit: WCVB Duration: 03:27 Published 3 days ago Fighter! 94-year-old Hyderabad woman wins battle against COVID-19



A 94-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 was discharged from Gandhi Hospital after winning the battle against the virus on July 06. P. Vijayalakshmi, who is from Hyderabad's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this