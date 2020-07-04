Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Red Bull loses appeal against Mercedes’ new steering system

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Red Bull has lost an appeal it lodged against the dual assistant steering system unveiled by Formula One rival Mercedes during winter testing in February. The DAS helps the Mercedes car’s cornering and reduces its tire wear. On-board footage from testing in Spain showed world champion Lewis Hamilton pulling the steering […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Motorcyclist Magazine - Published
News video: How To Install An Aftermarket Motorcycle Exhaust | MC Garage

How To Install An Aftermarket Motorcycle Exhaust | MC Garage 11:44

 Modern production motorcycle exhaust systems are highly engineered to find the best balance between power, sound decibels, and emissions requirements to keep our air clean. However, when headed to the track, to participate in a close-course event, all you are concerned about is power. Today on MC...

Related videos from verified sources

Red Bull practise at Silverstone ahead of F1 restart [Video]

Red Bull practise at Silverstone ahead of F1 restart

Red Bull driver Alex Albion drove 100 kilometres at Silverstone on Thursday (June 25) as he and his team prepared for the new Formula One season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:30Published
The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate Driving Video [Video]

The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate Driving Video

Since the legendary "Hammer" of 1986, the E-Class with its superior engine has been one of the central models which form the brand core of Mercedes-AMG. In the latest generation, the sporty vehicle..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:35Published
2021 Nissan Rogue with ProPILOT Assist w/Navi-link [Video]

2021 Nissan Rogue with ProPILOT Assist w/Navi-link

Rogue was one of the first vehicles to offer Nissan's ProPILOT Assist, a hands-on, driver-assist technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving and makes long drives on the open..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Red Bull seek clarification over Mercedes' steering system

 'It's a complicated system, a clever system,' said Red Bull boss Christian Horner
Independent

Red Bull seeks clarification as Mercedes tests DAS in Austria F1 practice

 Red Bull has confirmed it will seek clarification from the FIA over the legality of Mercedes' dual-axis steering (DAS) system following its use in Austria...
Autosport

Red Bull makes official Mercedes F1 DAS protest to the FIA

 Red Bull has officially lodged a protest with the FIA stewards over Mercedes' dual-axis steering (DAS) system ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Austrian Grand...
Autosport


Tweets about this