'A very obvious risk': Flemington flats residents decry government inaction Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Residents of the Flemington towers have vented their frustration with the Andrews government ahead of a five-day hard lockdown, saying that outbreaks were foreseeable in the density populated towers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this