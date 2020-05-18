|
Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes both injured after training ground clash
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes both injured after training ground clash ......
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bruno Fernandes (footballer, born 1994) Portuguese footballer
Brighton 0-3 Man Utd: Visitors score through Greenwood and Fernandes' doubleManchester United brush Brighton aside with a vibrant, all-round display to stay in the race for a Champions League spot.
BBC News
Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:18Published
Paul Pogba French association football player
Paul Pogba returns to training with Manchester United teammates
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:43Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this