Related videos from verified sources Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; waterlogging in several areas



Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs resulting in waterlogging in some of the low lying areas. Traffic snarls were also reported from several places in the maximum city. The BMC has issued a list.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published 17 hours ago Delhi will definitely receive rainfall on July 4: IMD scientist



India Meteorological Department's senior scientist, RK Jenamani on the weather conditions in Gujarat and Delhi. Jenamani said, "Gujarat will receive very heavy rainfall from July 04 and 05. Delhi will.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:37 Published 23 hours ago Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, downpour to continue for 2 days



Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on July 03. Heavy showers are expected to continue in the financial capital for two days. Several areas of Mumbai were waterlogged after heavy.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this