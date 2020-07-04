Global  

J-League restarts after pandemic halts play for 4 months

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 July 2020
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s professional soccer league restarted on Saturday after a four-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. All 18 top-flight teams were in action, and the nine games were played without fans. Japan’s popular pro baseball league restarted last month, also without fans. The first division of the J-League suspended play in February […]
