Paris's Louvre reopens on Monday after lockdown losses of 'over €40 million'

Are These Aircraft Really Flying So Near The Moon & Sun?



These aircraft look as if they are flying very near the moon and sun. The mind-boggling photographs are a clever perspective trick captured by amateur astronomer & photographer Sebastien Lebrigand, who lives outside Paris. The 45-year-old electrician's backyard position 30kms from Charles de Gaulle Airport allows him to patiently wait for aircraft perfectly line up with the moon & sun. He uses a telescope with his camera to be able to shoot amazing close-ups. A special filter allows him to capture the sun without damaging his eyesight.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970