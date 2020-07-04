|
Coronavirus Australia: Melbourne locks down tower blocks as cases rise
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The city is putting "stage three" restrictions on 12 suburbs. People there will only be able to leave the house for four reasons: work or education, exercise, medical care or care-giving, and shopping for supplies. But the nine tower blocks in Flemington and North Melbourne face a "hard lockdown". According to Victoria's Minister for Housing, Richard Wynn, some of the state's most vulnerable people live in the nine towers, and...
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Authorities searching for signs new coronavirus infections are stabilising in MelbourneHigh levels of virus testing continue in Victoria as authorities monitor whether case numbers are stabilising, while the government fears the economic impacts.
SBS
Melbourne virus outbreak under close watchHigh levels of virus testing continue in Victoria as authorities monitor whether case numbers are stabilising, while the government fears the economic impacts.
SBS
Coronavirus: Why has Melbourne's outbreak worsened?A surge in infections has placed Australia's relative success story at a "critical stage", experts say.
BBC News
