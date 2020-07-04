Global  

Coronavirus Australia: Melbourne locks down tower blocks as cases rise

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Coronavirus Australia: Melbourne locks down tower blocks as cases riseThe city is putting "stage three" restrictions on 12 suburbs. People there will only be able to leave the house for four reasons: work or education, exercise, medical care or care-giving, and shopping for supplies. But the nine tower blocks in Flemington and North Melbourne face a "hard lockdown". According to Victoria's Minister for Housing, Richard Wynn, some of the state's most vulnerable people live in the nine towers, and...
