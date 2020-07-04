Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: Some beaches closed, fireworks canceled as states fear Fourth of July crowds

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Backyard gatherings have been of special concern to some health officials heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
News video: Fourth of July fireworks show in Gulfport

Fourth of July fireworks show in Gulfport

 Fourth of July celebrations will look a little different this year. However, the show will go on in Gulfport.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Time, TV info for Fourth of July competition

 Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are the favorites again for Saturday's fan-less Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
USATODAY.com

Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speech

 Trump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
USATODAY.com

Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans?

 What does the Fourth of July mean to black Americans?
BBC News
July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar [Video]

July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar

[NFA] Coronavirus cases are rising in 37 U.S. states, many of which are canceling traditional Independence Day celebrations to stop the spread. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

With displays scarce for July 4, fireworks business fizzles [Video]

With displays scarce for July 4, fireworks business fizzles

With displays scarce for July 4, fireworks business fizzles

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:36Published
State of the 4th: Protests, Pandemic Alter Meaning Of Fourth Of July Celebrations [Video]

State of the 4th: Protests, Pandemic Alter Meaning Of Fourth Of July Celebrations

Following a tumultuous period of protests and pandemic, the Fourth of July has a different meaning in 2020 for many. Kenny Choi reports. (7/3/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:05Published
Tampa Bay beach hotels seeing rebound as bookings near max capacity for holiday weekend [Video]

Tampa Bay beach hotels seeing rebound as bookings near max capacity for holiday weekend

Tampa Bay area beach towns are seeing a bit of a rebound this Fourth of July holiday weekend, with bookings near max capacity. Right now, the hospitality industry is working extra hard to make sure..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

28 great Fourth of July sales you won't want to miss

 Fourth of July is typically all about time with friends, beer, fireworks, grilled meats, and a few good sales. This year, we're left with beer, meat, and sales....
Mashable Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comNewsy

Coronavirus updates: Some beaches closed, fireworks canceled as states fear Fourth of July crowds

 Backyard gatherings have been of special concern to some health officials heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournals

California counties warned: Enforce virus rules this holiday

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — California counties that fail to enforce health orders could lose state funding, the governor warned as cases of the coronavirus jumped,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this