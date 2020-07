Lions back around the top after having Port's measure Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The Brisbane Lions have popped Port Adelaide's bubble and joined the Power atop the ladder with four wins each after a decisive victory at the Gabba. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ponder Basketball RT @CoachDVW: As per the UIL recommendation we will be suspending PAC after today’s workout and will resume 7/13. Lions- take care of yours… 2 days ago Damian Van Winkle 🇺🇸 As per the UIL recommendation we will be suspending PAC after today’s workout and will resume 7/13. Lions- take car… https://t.co/fC32msTWu2 2 days ago ThunderRatz @jacquiemcgeoch6 It depends on how they're looked after but no UK safari park has as much area as they should have.… https://t.co/76vz8sbTz1 5 days ago