Bruce barks and bites to help Bulldogs demolish Kangaroos Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Josh Bruce kicked six goals, took two contested marks and directly created at least two other goals for his side at Marvel Stadium, putting to rest criticism of his subdued start to life as a Bulldog in 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this