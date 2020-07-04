Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102

BBC News Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Earl Cameron, who died aged 102, was one of the first black actors to star on screen in 1951.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lostskybluegirl

Maggie knows BBC News - British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102 https://t.co/JXTzY1Xei6 8 seconds ago

nirgunapa

Colin Cheesman 🇪🇺 🐐🌸🚝🎧 🌈#StayLocalSaveLives BBC News - British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102 https://t.co/Srd683ciEi 2 minutes ago

nigelj08223325

nigelj BBC News - British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102 https://t.co/LSjVUGgFoV Cameron first appeare… https://t.co/5JmPmmmpe2 4 minutes ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102 https://t.co/r1HdHXCG3X 8 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102 https://t.co/La30eIjlXV 11 minutes ago

tonyphillips40

Tony Phillips Loss of a proper pioneer. British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102 https://t.co/gCzXu2goWE 11 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102 Earl Cameron, who died aged 102, was one of the first bl… https://t.co/EmLMOkhymU 15 minutes ago

EoinMurchu

John Murphy BBC News - British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102 https://t.co/PDeY1k79QB 16 minutes ago