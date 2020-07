Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses battered by the coronavirus, The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8. Lawmakers created the program in March and have modified it twice since, adding money on […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this