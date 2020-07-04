Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK judge says Amber Heard can be in court for Depp testimony

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp’s lawyers have failed to stop the American actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, from attending his libel trial against the British tabloid newspaper The Sun until she is called to give evidence. In a court order published on Saturday, trial judge Andrew Nicol said that excluding Heard from the London courtroom before […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amber Heard loses key lawyer in Johnny Depp defamation battle [Video]

Amber Heard loses key lawyer in Johnny Depp defamation battle

Amber Heard's defamation fight against her ex-husband Johnny Depp has suffered a blow following top lawyer Roberta Kaplan's decision to step down.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

KTCityTimes

City Times Actor #JohnnyDepp's ex wife #AmberHeard will be allowed to attend his #libel trial against a British newspaper even… https://t.co/NRpYOHKoha 11 minutes ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia UK Judge Says Amber Heard Can Be in Court for Depp Testimony https://t.co/0amcAIxXUF https://t.co/gGSUTM5RhC 12 minutes ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago UK Judge Says Amber Heard Can Be in Court for Depp Testimony https://t.co/Mr1GhmlFZB https://t.co/QvRVIcv0hM 12 minutes ago

TND

The National Desk UK judge says Amber Heard can be in court for Johnny Depp's testimony https://t.co/hmHdkzpKoq 14 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: UK judge says Amber Heard can be in court for Depp testimony https://t.co/iLGSC9nMAw 17 minutes ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 UK judge says Amber Heard can be in court for Johnny Depp's testimony https://t.co/kQ02s9bC0B 20 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) UK judge says Amber Heard can be in court for Depp testimony https://t.co/lPZKsVSYLa… https://t.co/bJc7uCgs10 23 minutes ago

WFXRnews

WFXR News UK judge says Amber Heard can be in court for Depp testimony https://t.co/vTx6h4nOkp 33 minutes ago