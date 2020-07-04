|
UK judge says Amber Heard can be in court for Depp testimony
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp’s lawyers have failed to stop the American actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, from attending his libel trial against the British tabloid newspaper The Sun until she is called to give evidence. In a court order published on Saturday, trial judge Andrew Nicol said that excluding Heard from the London courtroom before […]
