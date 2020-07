Greenwood double helps Man Utd to 5-2 win over Bournemouth Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Teenage Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood enhanced his burgeoning reputation with wonderful finishes off either foot for a double in a 5-2 win over relegation-threatened Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. The 18-year-old Greenwood took his goal tally in all competitions for the senior team to 15 in his breakthrough […] 👓 View full article

