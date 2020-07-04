Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residents

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residentsCatalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected. Residents in Segria, which includes the city of Lleida in northeast Spain, will not be able to leave the area from 12pm (11am Irish time) on Saturday, but will not be confined to their homes as was the case in Spain’s original strict lockdown in March. “We have decided to confine Segria due to data that confirm too significant a growth in the number of Covid-19 infections,” Catalan regional president Quim Torra told a news briefing. Regional health ministry data showed there were 3,706 cases in the Lleida region on Friday, up from 3,551 the previous day....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Segrià Segrià Comarca in Catalonia, Spain


Catalonia Catalonia Autonomous community in northeastern Spain

Coronavirus Spain: Catalonia locks down area of 210,000 people

 The Spanish region re-imposes restrictions on an area west of Barcelona after a surge in infections.
BBC News
Barcelona’s opera performs for a leafy audience [Video]

Barcelona’s opera performs for a leafy audience

Barcelona's Liceu opera house reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
Coronavirus reduces sparkle in Spain's cava industry [Video]

Coronavirus reduces sparkle in Spain's cava industry

Spain's 1.2 billion euro cava sector has had a turbulent few years with a grape-farmers' strike, foreign buyouts of family firms and a sales hit from the Catalonia separatist crisis. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

Quim Torra Quim Torra Catalan politician, lawyer and editor, president of Catalonia


Lleida Lleida Municipality in Catalonia


Related videos from verified sources

Riverside County Releases PSA Calling On Residents To Safely Celebrate July 4th At Home [Video]

Riverside County Releases PSA Calling On Residents To Safely Celebrate July 4th At Home

Riverside County is calling on residents to celebrate the Fourth of July at home this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:37Published
How coronavirus restrictions changed this church service in Nigeria [Video]

How coronavirus restrictions changed this church service in Nigeria

This church in Nigeria's capital city Abuja has been set up to adhere to new social distancing rules. The footage, taken on June 7, documents an open logbook for contact tracing, running water taps,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:51Published
Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus – ONS [Video]

Almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus – ONS

Almost 20,000 care home residents in England and Wales have died with coronavirus, the majority dying in their care home, official figures show.Death certificates for 19,394 residents mentioned..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residents

Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residents Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected. Residents in Segria,...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC NewsThe Age

Tweets about this

DigiGranBiz

Brenda Bergin RT @IrishTimesWorld: Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residents while Melbourne locks down tower blocks (via @IrishT… 5 minutes ago

Barbara96913515

Barbara Santana Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residents while Melbourne locks down tower blocks (via @IrishTimesWorld #END 1 hour ago

IrishTimesWorld

Irish Times World Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residents while Melbourne locks down tower blocks (via… https://t.co/i04gdZLglj 2 hours ago