Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residents
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected. Residents in Segria, which includes the city of Lleida in northeast Spain, will not be able to leave the area from 12pm (11am Irish time) on Saturday, but will not be confined to their homes as was the case in Spain’s original strict lockdown in March. “We have decided to confine Segria due to data that confirm too significant a growth in the number of Covid-19 infections,” Catalan regional president Quim Torra told a news briefing. Regional health ministry data showed there were 3,706 cases in the Lleida region on Friday, up from 3,551 the previous day....
