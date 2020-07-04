Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes 'more good decisions' from Manchester United amid improvement

Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes 'more good decisions' from Manchester United amid improvementManchester United's 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions does not mean they have cracked the code as there is still room for improvement, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Former United captain Gary Neville said on Sky Sports after Tuesday's 3-0 victory over...
 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says although his team are too far behind to achieve "something special" in the Premier League, they have shown they are able to keep challenging and look towards attaining a place in the Champions League.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the sky is the limit for teenage forward Mason Greenwood.

We look ahead to Brighton’s Premiere League clash against Manchester United at home, kick off is at 20:15 June 30. Brighton could be without Adam Webster after the defender was forced off in last week’s 0-0 draw with Leicester due to a hamstring problem. Tariq Lamptey impressed on his Seagulls debut in the same game and is fit to feature despite requiring stitches in a facial wound suffered during the match. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no fresh injury concerns.

Greenwood double as Man Utd put five past Bournemouth

 Teenager Mason Greenwood scores two superb goals as in-form Manchester United hammer relegation-threatened Bournemouth.
Saturday's gossip column: Aubameyang lays out Arsenal demands

 Aubameyang lays out Arsenal contract demands, Man Utd to be patient on £50m Sancho signing, plus more.
In-depth preview of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, with both sides in need of three points at opposite ends of the table.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson. The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s pragmatic style of play and picked apart the England captain’s performance in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United. But Mourinho, reading from a piece of paper in a clearly planned response, listed the scoring stats of former strikers Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Diego Milito and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and said Kane would have no issues scoring goals. “I feel a bit strange at some analysis and some comments, especially as it looks for me at the beginning of some comments and analysis have started from Paul (Merson),” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference previewing Tuesday’s visit of West Ham.

Sky Sports in the UK is reporting that Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Germany striker Timo Werner from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær says Manchester United are only getting better as the season goes on.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side played quality football in their 3-0 win over Brighton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it “doesn’t look like” highly-rated teenager Angel Gomes will be staying at Manchester United.

