Scuba diver killed in Australia shark attack

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Scuba diver killed in Australia shark attackA 20-year-old scuba diver died yesterday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Australia's Queensland state, authorities said. In this image from a video, the covered body is placed on a cliff near Indian Head, Australia. Source:...
Australia shark attack: Man killed spearfishing near Fraser Island

 The 36-year-old was bitten on the leg in waters near Queensland's popular Fraser Island.
BBC News

International arrivals capped in Sydney as travellers avoid Victoria, Queensland

 International arrivals in Sydney are being capped in a bid to ensure hotel quarantining isn't overwhelmed by travellers diverting from Victoria and Queensland.
SBS

Sydney arrivals capped as Vic, Qld avoided

 International arrivals in Sydney are being capped in a bid to ensure hotel quarantining isn't overwhelmed by travellers diverting from Victoria and Queensland.
SBS

Queensland warns against smuggling Victorians in as it prepares to reopen borders

 Queensland police are concerned people from Victoria will be smuggled across the border as the state readies to open its doors to all other jurisdictions.
SBS

International arrivals capped in Sydney as travellers avoid Victoria, Queensland

 International arrivals in Sydney are being capped in a bid to ensure hotel quarantining isn't overwhelmed by travellers diverting from Victoria and Queensland.
Queensland saves radio station where nation learnt WWII was over

 The small brick US Army receiving station at Birkdale in Redland City has been placed on Queensland's Heritage Register.
Scuba diver killed in Australia shark attack

 SYDNEY (AP) — A 20-year-old scuba diver died Saturday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Australia's Queensland state, authorities said.
